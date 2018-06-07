A dream come true? Playground of Dreams prepares for a big upgrade

KENNEWICK, WA - With the weather warming up, one of our area's greatest attractions is in need of some repairs.

"I'm beyond disappointed," said mother and grandmother Brigit Strunk. "I felt like this was always a great place to bring your kids and your grandchildren and your family; and now, I wouldn't come... and it just makes me really sad that I would not come with my grandkids again."

Walking through the Playground of Dreams in Columbia Park, you can't help but notice its state of disrepair.

For Finley grandmother Strunk, spending time here with her grandchildren isn't something she's itching to do anytime soon.

During a family outing earlier today, Strunk saw a little girl cut her upper thigh while playing on the tot slide. The visible piece of broken plastic left the youngster bleeding and crying, which made Strunk pay closer attention to the poor state of the playground.

"We noticed that the floor tiles or whatever they are, they're uneven, they're sticking up," Strunk explained. "Some of them sink when you step on them enough that it lifts the other tiles. We noticed that there's broken boards, there's missing boards, the boards are broken to the point where they have sharp pieces sticking out..."

Fortunately, the City of Kennewick is on the case. Plans for a complete overhaul have been in the works for close to a year, with groundbreaking expected to start this fall.

Project Director Emily Estes-Cross says they not only value the City's passion for the area, but are anxious to start repairing almost two decades of wear.

"The Playground of Dreams is a major attraction, but it is almost 18 years old so we recognize that it is deteriorating and that the equipment is limited and that it needs to be rebuilt," Estes-Cross said.

Moving forward, hopefully these plans will prevent another youngster from having to miss out on the Playground of Dreams.