As pool season starts, keep these safety tips in mind

YAKIMA, WA - Whether you're heading out to a local community pool with a lifeguard or to take a dip in your own backyard pool, there's a few safety tips you should know.

The CDC reports that about 10 people die from unintentional drowning every day, most of those being children ages 14 and under. Drowning is now one of the 5th leading causes of unintentional injuries in the U.S. To prevent that, parents should always be aware of their children, and have eyes on them constantly whether in their own backyard or in a community pool.

Although rare, dry drowning is common amongst young children. It happens when someone takes in water through their nose or mouth, which causes a spasm in their airway, closing it up. Similarly, secondary drowning happens when water gets stuck in the lungs, causing inflammation and swelling, making it difficult to breathe. Both can be deadly if you aren't aware of the symptoms. Unfortunately, dry drowning can't be prevented unless you have the proper knowledge of the symptoms.

One of the biggest things to look for is how a person may be breathing. If there is any sign of difficulty breathing, get them to a local hospital or physician. If they have a fever, cough, or chest pain, those all are indicators of dry drowning and secondary drowning.

"Even if they're breathing and you didn't see it go down, take them to the hospital, have them checked out," says Jason Zeller with Yakima Parks and Recreation. "They can make sure they're safe. Always take the best precaution to keep you and your loved ones safe."

If your kids are heading into a new pool, make them aware of the water depth and where they can swim. If you give them floatation devices, do not buy water wings for kids - instead, buy a life jacket. Water wings can easily slip off while they're swimming. Have all your pools gated or closed off to limit pets and kids going in without adult supervision. If there is any sign of thunder or lightening, get out of the pool.

Local pools in the area have now opened in Selah and Moxee.

Yakima's local pool at Franklin Park opens June 14 and is open until Augsut 25. It's located at 2102 Tieton Drive, (509) 575-6035.

Recreational Swims on weekdays 12:30-6:30 p.m. * 7-9 p.m. M-F

Saturday & Sunday Recreational Swim 12:30-4:30p.m.

No School Day Swims

Adult Water-walking and Lap Swims 9:00 a.m.-Noon M-F 10:00 a.m-Noon Sat/Sun

Water Fitness Classes: Aqua Zumba: M/W 11:00 a.m. – Noon

Paws in the Pool : Sunday August 26, 2018

For more information, head to their website: www.yakimaparks.com/aquatics.