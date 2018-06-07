Protect your household from hacks: keep your devices up-to-date

SOUTH CAROLINA - It was a terrifying moment for mother Jamie Summit in South Carolina when she noticed her baby monitor moving. She posted to Facebook saying that she realized someone had hacked into her baby monitor after she noticed it moving by itself without her control.

"All of a sudden I noticed out of the corner of my eye that the camera was moving, and it was panning over to our bed," said Summit. "The exact spot that I breastfeed my son every day. Once the person watching realized I was not in bed, he panned back over to Noah asleep in his bassinet."

And she's not alone - others on Amazon have said how easy that type of camera can be hacked. But it's not just baby monitors. Practically every smart device we bring into our home can be hacked. Hackers use a virus to take control of millions of personal devices connected to the internet.

So does this mean you have to throw out all of your devices? Well, not exactly. You just need to be taking the proper steps to make sure you're frequently checking your devices.

TIPS:

1. Check connected devices around your house and update the software.

2. Change passwords on every device, not just your wireless router.

3. Buy updated products with the latest security features.

"Americans are going to have to get used to - when they buy these smart gadgets, they're going to have to update them, just like we update our desktop computers today." said Bob Sullivan, a Cyber Security Blogger and Writer.

Tips for if you have a smart speaker like an Amazon Alexa or Google Home:

1. Remove Sensitive Data Stored on Accounts Associated With the Speakers

2. Think Carefully Before Linking Accounts to Your Smart Speaker

3. Turn off the Speaker When You’re Not Using It (Or Mute it)