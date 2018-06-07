Walla Walla man arrested for felony harassment after domestic violence incident

WALLA WALLA, WA - On June 7 at about 2:00 p.m., Walla Walla Police officers responded to a house in the 100 block of Merriam Street for a report of domestic violence.

When officers arrived, 61-year-old Dewey Sigo of Walla Walla - who was later arrested - ran away from the home. It was believed that he was armed with a knife and long bow at one point.

Sigo was arrested when he tried re-enter the house after being on the porch for a while. He was tasered while trying to go inside, and a tear gas round was also deployed.

WA State Community Corrections Officers played an important role in de-escalating the situation.

Officers are still on scene conducting a search warrant for evidence at the home.