Tumbleweed Music Festival

Event Location: Howard Amon Park 500 Amon Park Dr, Richland, WA 99352

Event Date: 08/31 - 09/02/2018

Time of the Event: Fri 7pm -10pm ; Sat & Sun 11am - 10pm

Over 100 free performances by musicians from throughout the Pacific Northwest celebrate our Roots! through acoustic music. Listen, sing and dance to folk, sea chanteys, bluegrass, blues, Celtic music and more. Try your hand at the open mic stage, take part in a singalong, learn the history behind your favorite folk songs, or attend one of the many other free workshops. Enjoy a variety of food and craft vendors available to complete the festival experience. Tumbleweed Music Festival is a family friendly event with something for everyone. All events, except for the Saturday Benefit Concert and Sunday Contra Dance, are free. Website : http://www.tumbleweedfest.com/