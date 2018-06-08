Pasco's Grand Old 4th of July Celebration

Event Location: Memorial Parks in Pasco (350 N. 14th Ave.) and Gesa Stadium in Pasco (6200 Burden Blvd.)

Event Date: July 4, 2018

Time of the Event: 7 am to 10:30 pm

Pasco's Grand Old 4th of July Celebration Featuring the Kiwanis Pancake Breakfast, Hapo's Grand Old 4th of July Parade, Camp Patriot Show & Shine Car Show, Hayden Homes' Grand Old 4th Fireworks, and many more fun, family friendly events throughout the day. For more information, go to www.pasco-wa.gov/844/Grand-Old-4th-of -July-Celebration, or call 509-545-3456.