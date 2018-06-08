Selah 4th grader, entrepreneur goes to national competition for inventionPosted: Updated:
Crews Actively Working to Keep Fire from Speading in Selah
Family of mother killed remember her
The Love Project concert
Sunnyside emergency text system
Mother fatally stabbed in Yakima
CWU student doesn’t let rare cancer keep her from graduating
A cancer diagnosis couldn't keep a Central Washington University business student from achieving her goal of graduating and attending commencement on June 9.
Selah 4th grader, entrepreneur goes to national competition for invention
Thomas Edison, Henry Ford and Albert Einstein are some of the most famous inventors in history. In Selah, there's an extremely young and not-so-famous inventor, but at just 10 years old she has made some history.
Man knew about body buried in Gleed barn for months, authorities say
Authorities say a man who claimed to find a body while digging in a barn near Yakima this week had long known it was there.
Don't fall for these phone scams
Pacific Power is reminding customers to be aware of phone scams that target customers.
No apparent threat found at Ridgeview Elementary
Kids are now home safe after a reported threat locked down Ridgeview Elementary Wednesday afternoon in Yakima.
Fire closes portion of Wenas Wildlife Area; annual target shooting restrictions take effect
A wildfire that started June 2 in Yakima County has prompted the temporary closure of about 4,000 acres of the Wenas Wildlife Area near Selah to protect firefighters and help ensure public safety.
Friends and family of late late retired YPD sergeant reflect on his life
Family and friends waited as police escorted retired Sergeant Mark Peck's body to Shaw and Sons Funeral Home.
Yakima Native serves with Navy Strike Fighter Squadron
A Yakima, Washington, native is currently serving with a U.S. Navy strike fighter squadron, which flies one of the world's most advanced warplanes.
Former Yakima Fire Captain Burton honored at annual memorial service
On Sunday, hundreds of firefighters, their family, and total strangers will gather at the state capitol for the annual Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service.
Buffalo Fire in Selah Contained
SELAH, WA- The Buffalo Fire burning near Selah is contained.
