More than 80 WA and OR Korean War vets receive medals

KENNEWICK, WA - Today was a special day for Korean War veterans living in Washington and Oregon.

The Consul General of the Republic of Korea awarded more than 80 veterans with an Ambassador for Peace medal. The medal is a token of appreciation from the Korean government.

We spoke with one man who was in Korea for a little over a year, and he says this was a great honor.

"In this day in age where patriotism is kind of on the wane, it's really great that these folks are recognized and it's great to wave the red, white and blue because that's what America is all about," said Daryl Schreiner, Korean War veteran.

