Farmer's market season kicks off with start of summer
With the start of summer comes one of our all-time favorites: farmer's markets are back!More >>
More than 80 WA and OR Korean War vets receive medals
Today was a special day for Korean War veterans living in Washington and Oregon.More >>
Suicidal man sniped by police was convicted felon, deputies say
A man is dead after a standoff and hostage situation in Benton City ended after the suspect was shot by a law enforcement sniper.More >>
Walla Walla man arrested for felony harassment after domestic violence incident
On June 7 at about 2:00 p.m., Walla Walla Police officers responded to a house in the 100 block of Merriam Street for a report of domestic violence.More >>
Kennewick couple to serve 5 days on work crew for $12,000 attempted insurance fraud
34-year-old Colby D. Getchell and 33-year-old Jessica C. Getchell, both of Kennewick, pleaded guilty to one count each of attempting to file a false insurance claim, a gross misdemeanor, in Benton County Superior Court on May 31.More >>
McMorris Rodgers secures Mill Creek project study for Walla Walla community
This morning, Congresswoman Cathy McMorris Rodgers received a call from the Director of the Office of Management and Budget announcing news that $500,000 for the Mill Creek Project study has been included in next year's work plan.More >>
A dream come true? Playground of Dreams prepares for a big upgrade
With the weather warming up, one of our area's greatest attractions is in need of some repairs.More >>
Two Kamiakin students barred from wearing military cords at graduation
Two Kamiakin students are speaking out about not being able to wear military cords at graduation.More >>
KID asks residents to report gopher holes; avoid canal breaks
The Kennewick Irrigation District has a nemesis, and it's got four legs, a tail, and does a lot of digging: gophers.More >>
Local water rescue owner warns against swimming without a life jacket
The weather is warmer, and that means boaters, swimmers and paddle boarders are out in full force.More >>
