Fatal crash closes part of I-90

Cle Elum, WA- A fatal crash closed part of I-90 for several hours overnight near Cle Elum.

According to Washington State Patrol, it happened at about 11 p.m. Sunday night when a 28-year-old driver crossed the center line and then over corrected causing her car to roll.

She was ejected from her car and died on the scene.

Another car was involved, but neither the driver or passenger in that car were injured.