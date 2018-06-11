Crews respond to brush fire in Burbank - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

Crews respond to brush fire in Burbank

Burbank, WA- Walla Walla firefighters are able to quickly contain a small brush and debris fire in Burbank.
It started around 5 a.m. Monday morning, off of Dodd road, near Lewis and Clark highway.
The smoke can be seen for miles but crews are using dozers to keep it from spreading.
They say the safest option is to just let the fire burn out on its own. 

