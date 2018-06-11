Richland School District's free summer meals program

The Richland School District will be offering a free summer meals program for any child 18 and younger at five different sites this summer: Marcus Whitman Elementary, Jason Lee Elementary, Tapteal Elementary, Chief Joseph Middle School, and Hanford High School.

Marcus Whitman Elementary (1704 Gray St., Richland) will serve food from June 18 to June 29, and then from July 9 to August 17, Monday through Friday. Breakfast will be served from 8:30-9 a.m., and lunch from 12-12:30 p.m. Breakfast service ends July 20.

Jason Lee Elementary (1750 McMurray, Richland) will serve food from June 18 to June 29, and then from July 9 to July 20, Monday through Friday. Breakfast will be served from 8:30-9 a.m., and lunch from 12-12:30 p.m. Breakfast service ends July 20.

Tapteal Elementary (705 N. 62nd Ave., West Richland) will serve food from June 18 to June 29, and then from July 9 to July 20, Monday through Friday. Breakfast will be served from 8:30-9 a.m., and lunch from 12-12:30 p.m.

Chief Joseph Middle School (504 Wilson St., Richland) will serve food from June 18 to June 22, Monday through Friday. Breakfast will not be served, but lunch will be served from 12-12:30 p.m.

Hanford High School (450 Hanford St., Richland) will serve food from August 13 to August 24, Monday through Friday. Breakfast will not be served, but lunch will be served from 12-12:30 p.m.

All sites will be closed on July 4 in observance of Independence Day.