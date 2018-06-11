City of Kennewick accepting summer 2018 Yard of the Season nominations

KENNEWICK, WA - The City of Kennewick is asking for nominations for the summer 2018 "Yard of the Season."

The Yard of the Season program was designed by the Parks and Recreation Commission to show appreciation to individuals and businesses for their hard work towards beautifying the City of Kennewick. The City needs your help by nominating homes and businesses in the city limits of Kennewick that you feel have exceptional landscaping and/or lawn maintenance.

A committee formed by Basin Bloomers Garden Club volunteer their time to review nominations and determine the winning selections. Judging is based upon: regular mowing and trimming, flower beds, lawn to be free of weeds and disease, trees and shrubs pruned, all planting strips are well cared for, and visual appeal.

Awards are given for spring, summer, and fall, with nominations due by April 7, June 15, or September 7, respectively. Winners are presented with a certificate of appreciation at a City Council Meeting, the picture of their property is posted on the City's website, and a sign is placed in their yard or landscaping.

Nominations can be submitted electronically, by mail, or by email. Electronic nomination forms can be located on the City of Kennewick website, go2kennewick.com (look under the "Our Community" tab in "Yard of the Season.")

Or mail nominations to:

City of Kennewick

Attn: Sara Allington

PO Box 6102

Kennewick, WA 99336

Or email nominations to:

sara.allington@ci.kennewick.wa.us