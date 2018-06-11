City of Kennewick accepting summer 2018 Yard of the Season nominations

City of Kennewick accepting summer 2018 Yard of the Season nominationsPosted: Updated:
Tri-CitiesTri-Cities NewsMore>>
After Walla Walla rape conviction, more potential victims are encouraged to speak up
A case involving a well-known young man convicted by a jury of rape has the small town of Walla Walla a bit shaken up.More >>
BCFD#1 asks voters to consider levy to improve EMS response times
Benton County Fire District #1 is asking voters to consider a levy for emergency medical service (EMS) this fall to improve patient care and ambulance response times.More >>
National Anthem auditions for Benton Franklin Fair & Rodeo
Know anyone who can belt out the National Anthem? The Benton Franklin Fair is now accepting video submissions from potential National Anthem singers for this year's event.More >>
DOE begins removal of radioactive sludge stored near Columbia River at Hanford
The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) and its contractor CH2M HILL Plateau Remediation Company (CHPRC) have begun removing highly radioactive sludge from temporary storage near the Columbia River to a more secure long-term storage location near the center of the Hanford site.More >>
Firefighters downgrade evacuation orders for Soap Lake fire
All evacuations for the Soap Lake Fire have been lifted.More >>
DEA leading drug investigation in Kennewick
Agents were on scene early Wednesday morning at a home on East 25th Avenue.More >>
How Rebuilding the Mid-Columbia works
Last week, NBC Right Now aired and published a story of a local woman who was disappointed with the home renovation project she received from a local non-profit.More >>
Tuesday afternoon Zintel Canyon fire quickly put out
Firefighters are keeping an eye on Zintel Canyon in Kennewick tonight after a fire there just a few hours ago.More >>
Tri-Cities Cancer Center welcomes new director of marketing and business development
The Tri-Cities Cancer Center is pleased to welcome Ken Gamboa as their new Director of Marketing and Business Development.More >>
Port, City of Pasco and Tri-Cities Public Market Foundation release survey
Is the Tri-Cities ripe for a vibrant, year-round marketplace that serves both locals and tourists, in the same way that the iconic Pike Place Market in Seattle or the Pybus Market in Wenatchee delight thousands of patrons each year?More >>
