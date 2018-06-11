Downtown Summer Nights series returns for a sixth year

YAKIMA, WA - “With local food and art vendors featured, and a kids’ area, this is a family-friendly event that serves as a perfect way to celebrate the home stretch of the work week,” said City of Yakima Economic Development Manager Sean Hawkins.

The 2018 series will kick-off Thursday, June 14th, with the return of fan favorite Blake Noble Band.

This year’s 10-show series will include no fewer than 20 musical acts during its run from mid-June through late-August. Each show in the series will focus on specific genres. Each Thursday concert will run from 6:00 pm to 9:00 pm.

Motorists are advised the free series will require the closure of North Front Street between Staff Sgt. Pendleton Way and Yakima Avenue

Since its successful debut in 2013, Yakima’s Downtown Summer Nights concert series has become an integral part of Yakima’s summer music scene. Each Thursday, come dance and enjoy a glass of your favorite craft beverage in the heart of downtown on Historic North Front Street. The event is free and open to all ages. This year’s 10-show series will run from June 14th through August 16th.

Each week features two bands and a bustling YCH Hops Beer Garden pouring your Yakima Valley craft favorites and outfitted with Memorial Foundation misting tents for those especially hot evenings.

The Downtown Summer Nights website – www.downtownsummernights.com – includes a complete list of musical performers, information about how vendors can sign up for booth space, and other news about the series.

This is a free event that is open to the community and is produced by the Downtown Association of Yakima (DAY), in conjunction with Chinook Fest. DAY is a private, nonprofit organization committed to the preservation, development, marketing, and promotion of Downtown Yakima.