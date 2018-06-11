Suicide rates are up, CDC says

UNITED STATES - According to the CDC, national suicide rates have risen by nearly a third since 1999.

The CDC says suicides are up in nearly every state and are the 10th leading cause of death overall.

More than half of people who died by suicide did not have a diagnosed mental health condition. Experts say the recession, housing stress, relationship problems, and substance abuse are all contributing factors.

If you or someone you know is struggling, there are people who can help. The number for the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is 1-800-273-8255.