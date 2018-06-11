Flu nasal spray coming back after 2 years - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

Flu nasal spray coming back after 2 years



UNITED STATES - There will be another option for flu protection next season. 

The CDC will bring back the flu-mist nasal spray after taking it off the market for the past two years.

Recent data shows the nasal vaccine is effective, and doctors hope that by bringing it back, it will help the spread of the flu... especially in schools.

