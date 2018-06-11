Children eating too much sugar, experts say

UNITED STATES - Parents are being urged to get their kids to cut back on sugar.

A new study from the CDC finds 99 percent of toddlers are eating more than 7 teaspoons of added sugar a day. That's more than what's found in an average candy bar.

60 percent of babies had eaten food with added sugar before their first birthday.

Experts say foods with added sweeteners are linked to obesity, cavities and even asthma and high blood pressure.