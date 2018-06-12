Firefighters downgrade evacuation orders for Soap Lake fire

As of now, the city of Soap Lake is not threatened. There is no word yet on how the fire started.

6-13-18 UPDATE:

SOAP LAKE, WA- All evacuations for the Soap Lake Fire have been lifted as of 8 a.m. Wednesday morning, but firefighters are still on scene.

According to fire officials, crews will remain on the fire this morning making sure containment lines hold and put out the hot spots that sprang up overnight.

Firefighters will also be using GPS to more accurately map the fire.

6-12-18 UPDATE:

SOAP LAKE, WA - Firefighters battling the Soap Lake fire in Grant County are downgrading evacuation orders for people living nearby.

All homes that were under a Level 3 are now under a Level 2 notice. All other nearby homes are now at Level 1.

The fire started Monday afternoon and has burned more than 2,000 acres... and is now 50 percent contained.

No word yet on what caused it.

------------------------

6-12-18 ORIGINAL STORY:

GRANT COUNTY, WA - Level 3 evacuation "Go Now" notices are in for those living on Road 23.5 NE near Road A-NE near Soap Lake. This also applies to home on the east side of State Route 17, from milepost 81 to the Smokiam RV Resort.

Grant County deputies say officers have been going door to door overnight warning residents of the Soap Lake fire. They say level 3 means "immediate danger", "load you family and pets into your vehicle and GO NOW."

On Monday night state resources were called in to help local firefighters. The fire started Monday afternoon and has grown to 2,000 acres and is 50% contained. Level 2 "get ready" evacuation orders are in place for homes on the west side of SR 17.

As of now, the city of Soap Lake is not threatened. There is no word yet on how the fire started.

