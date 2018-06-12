Soap Lake fire 100 percent contained, firefighters say

As of now, the city of Soap Lake is not threatened. There is no word yet on how the fire started.

GRANT COUNTY, WA – Thanks to the great work done by the local firefighters and the team work displayed by the mobilization resources the Soap Lake Fire is 100% contained. The fire will be transferred back to the local fire district at 12:00 PM today. “It was a great effort by everyone involved” said Richard Parrish, Northeast Washington Incident Management Team (NEWIMT) Incident Commander. The fire burned 2,063 acres and destroyed one small outbuilding. No injuries were reported during the multi-day operation. NEWIMT would like to thank the community for its support of the fire suppression efforts.

The Soap Lake Fire started June 11, 2018, at 4:30 PM along State Route 17 four miles north of Soap Lake. Grant County Fire District 7 responded and quickly requested mutual aid from surrounding communities as the fire grew rapidly with the strong winds that were present at the time. Firefighters from numerous state, federal and local agencies battled the fire through the night and into the early morning hours. Their efforts saved numerous homes and outbuildings that were threatened. Level 2 & 3 evacuation orders were issued for approximately 50 residents in the area.

June 12, 2018, at 12:45 AM, Washington State Patrol Chief John Batiste authorized state fire mobilization at the request of Fire Chief Kirk Sheppard, Grant County Fire District 7. State mobilization resources from around the state arrived early that morning and relieved the local firefighters. Crews continued to work to strengthen containment lines in moderate terrain.

The NEWIMT Team 2 assumed command of the fire and established a command post and fire camp in Soap Lake. There are no current road closures or evacuation orders at this time.

For current incident updates go to: Facebook.com/GrantCoSheriff or inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/5843/

------------------------

6-13-18 UPDATE:

SOAP LAKE, WA- All evacuations for the Soap Lake Fire have been lifted as of 8 a.m. Wednesday morning, but firefighters are still on scene.

According to fire officials, crews will remain on the fire this morning making sure containment lines hold and put out the hot spots that sprang up overnight.

Firefighters will also be using GPS to more accurately map the fire.

6-12-18 UPDATE:

SOAP LAKE, WA - Firefighters battling the Soap Lake fire in Grant County are downgrading evacuation orders for people living nearby.

All homes that were under a Level 3 are now under a Level 2 notice. All other nearby homes are now at Level 1.

The fire started Monday afternoon and has burned more than 2,000 acres... and is now 50 percent contained.

No word yet on what caused it.

------------------------

6-12-18 ORIGINAL STORY:

GRANT COUNTY, WA - Level 3 evacuation "Go Now" notices are in for those living on Road 23.5 NE near Road A-NE near Soap Lake. This also applies to home on the east side of State Route 17, from milepost 81 to the Smokiam RV Resort.

Grant County deputies say officers have been going door to door overnight warning residents of the Soap Lake fire. They say level 3 means "immediate danger", "load you family and pets into your vehicle and GO NOW."

On Monday night state resources were called in to help local firefighters. The fire started Monday afternoon and has grown to 2,000 acres and is 50% contained. Level 2 "get ready" evacuation orders are in place for homes on the west side of SR 17.

