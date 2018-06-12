Firefighters contain barn fire

The bill also requires sellers of personal firefighting equipment that contain the chemicals to notify those buyers.

Yakima County, WA- Firefighters were able to quickly contain a fire that started in a barn early Tuesday morning.

The fire started at about 4:30 a.m. on Naches Heights Road near Roberts Road.

No humans were injured, but unfortunately two pigs were killed in the fire.

Firefighters are still trying to figure out what caused it.