Firefighters contain barn fire

Yakima County, WA- Firefighters were able to quickly contain a fire that started in a barn early Tuesday morning. 

The fire started at about 4:30 a.m. on Naches Heights Road near Roberts Road. 

No humans were injured, but unfortunately two pigs were killed in the fire. 

Firefighters are still trying to figure out what caused it. 

