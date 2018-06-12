Yakima Valley Farm Workers Clinic now distributing fruit and veggie "prescriptions"

YAKIMA, WA - Eating a balanced diet that includes greens, vegetables, and fruit has been proven to reduce your risk of chronic diseases. The Yakima Valley Farm Workers Clinic is hoping to make those all more accessible for people to make healthy food choices by giving out fruit and veggie prescriptions through a new program called Complete Eats RX. The YV Farm Workers Clinic is hoping to increase access and affordability to healthy foods for patients currently on the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, also known as SNAP.

Through Safeway and the Department of Health, the "prescription" is a $10 voucher that can be used at any Safeway location to buy fresh fruits and vegetables as well as canned and frozen vegetables and fruits that have no added fats, sugars or salts. The prescriptions are given to patients during appointments made with the YVFWC's nutritionists and dieticians.

The Yakima Valley has one of the highest percentages of households on SNAP in the entire state.

In order to use the prescription, a customer must buy at least $10 worth of fresh fruits and vegetables at once. Each prescription is valid one month from when it was issued and the Veggie RX program is expected to run until at least 2019.

For more information, visit your local Yakima Valley Farm Workers Clinic.