Two Rivers Correctional Institution reports in-custody death

UMATILLA, OR - An Oregon Department of Corrections adult in custody, Anselmo Salinas, died on the afternoon of June 10, 2018. He was incarcerated at Two Rivers Correctional Institution and passed away at a local medical facility. As with all in-custody deaths, the Oregon State Police have been notified and the Medical Examiner will determine cause of death.

Salinas entered DOC custody on February 8, 2018 from Yamhill County. His earliest release date was June 27, 2021. He was 85 years old.

DOC takes all in-custody deaths seriously. The agency is responsible for the care and custody of 14,700 men and women who are incarcerated in the 14 institutions across the state.

Next of kin has been notified. No other details are available at this time.

TRCI is a multi-custody prison in Umatilla that houses approximately 1,800 male inmates. TRCI participates in prison industries with Oregon Corrections Enterprises including institution and industrial laundry, mattress manufacturing, and sewing. Other institutional work programs include reparation and cleaning of irrigation ditches, maintenance of local baseball fields, and work with local cities and the Hermiston School District. The facility provides a range of correctional programs and services including education, religious services, and behavioral health services. TRCI opened in 2000.