Tri-Cities Cancer Center welcomes new director of marketing and business development

KENNEWICK, WA - The Tri-Cities Cancer Center is pleased to welcome Ken Gamboa as their new Director of Marketing and Business Development.

Ken brings nearly 20 years of marketing and business development experience to TCCC. With a strong background in both developing and implementing marketing and business development plans in the healthcare sector, he has led marketing efforts for both a national healthcare provider, as well as a large multi-disciplinary medical practice in New York City.

Ken has an MBA from the Weatherhead School of Management at Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland, OH. Prior to joining TCCC, he worked for U.S. Cellular as Director of Sales in the Pacific Northwest overseeing 50+ retail locations across 3 states.

Chuck DeGooyer, CEO of the Tri-Cities Cancer Center shared, “With his broad sales, marketing, and business development skills in both healthcare and for-profit business, Ken will bring new ideas and leadership to our already strong TCCC efforts that will continue moving us forward.”