"Normal vs Not Normal Aging: How to make the most of your Retirement Years"

Event Location: Courtyard by Marriott, 480 Columbia Point Dr. Richland

Event Date: 6/21/2018

Time of the Event: 7-8:30 pm

Join us for this informative talk on how to recognize normal aging and how to benefit from simple changes in your lifestyle to optimize your retirement years. Speaker Sue Pinard, Kadlec Neurological Resource Center Presented by Latitude Wealth Management Please RSVP by contacting us at 509-628-2291 or jennifer@latitudewealth.com