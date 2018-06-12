Sports Anchor/Reporter KNDU/O

Posted on 06/12/18

Sports Anchor/Reporter

SWX-TV has a brand-new opening in the Inland Northwest. As the local sports leader based in Spokane, we are looking for someone to join our cast of four sports anchors/reporters to co-host our nightly half-hour sports show, as well as cover local sports. SWX is one of the premier sportscasting destinations in the country, producing content for a 24-hour sports cycle and contributing to nightly sportscasts for KHQ-TV, the local NBC affiliate. SWX recently wrapped up a week-long series of 18 live baseball broadcasts for the NAIA World Series, and our scope extends to Gonzaga basketball, as well as Big Sky football and basketball at Eastern Washington & Idaho. We also regularly broadcast live sporting events for the Western Hockey League and short-season Class-A baseball in Spokane, while also producing programming for various coaches shows. The ideal candidate will be able to anchor, report, shoot, and edit sports, and have opportunities for live sideline reporting. If you love covering sports and want the opportunity to do it at every level - pro, college, and high school - this is your dream job. You will have the opportunity to cover the Pac-12 with Washington State less than 90 minutes away, and we've been known to go big in live coverage of the Final 4, Super Bowl, U.S. Open, and other national sporting events. If you want to be part of our team, please send a cover letter, resume, references, and a link to your reel to: John Fritz, SWX Station Manager, at: john.fritz@khq.com No phone calls please. EOE, women and minorities are encouraged to apply.