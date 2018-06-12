Dialed In: The 'Ams' Man

KENNEWICK, WA - Bob Tory IS the 'Ams' man. Before his time in Tri-Cities, the Canada-native worked for the Portland Winterhawks and Seattle Thunderbirds as a scout, he actually started out as a PE teacher!

Now, Tory is the Tri-City Americans General Manger, Governor, part-owner and, always, a scout. He's well-known for recruiting high-caliber goalies who have gone on to professional careers. He considers himself a 'players-first' GM and has a true soft spot for the young men he works with.

Click the video to learn more about him.