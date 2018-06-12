Tuesday afternoon Zintel Canyon fire quickly put out

KENNEWICK, WA – Due to a fire in Zintel Canyon this afternoon, a portion of The Spirit of America Trail in Zintel Canyon has been closed from the West 15th Avenue access point to the south-end of the trail at 24th Avenue until further notice. For public safety and the safety of maintenance crews, the trail portion will remain closed until any necessary cleanup has been completed and an access assessment has been finalized for safe reentry. It is important that citizens do not enter the canyon during this closure.

The Kennewick Fire Department and crews from Benton County Fire District 1, Walla Walla District 5 and the City of Pasco responded to the fire. The fire consumed approximately 6 acres within Zintel Canyon before being contained. No structures were damaged. The fire is contained and clean-up operations are currently in process.

The cause of the fire is suspicious and under investigation.

The trail through Zintel Canyon is a unique and beautiful natural area with wetland and wildlife right in the heart of the City. The trailhead is located at the southwest corner of W. 7th Ave. and S. Vancouver St.

6-12-18 ORIGINAL STORY:

KENNEWICK, WA - Firefighters are keeping an eye on Zintel Canyon in Kennewick tonight after a fire there just a few hours ago.

The fire started around 2:30 near 19th Avenue, not too far from Highway 395. The fire burned in thick brush and up the hill towards homes, but firefighters were able to get it contained quickly.

No word yet on how the fire started.