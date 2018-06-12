New UW faculty tour the state

TOPPENISH, WA - While most college students across the state are just starting their summer vacations, new professors at the University of Washington are on an academic road trip.

This is a really unique opportunity the University of Washington has, showing that the state is much more than Seattle and the rest of the west side.

This year, 25 teachers are participating in the annual five-day trip that started on Monday in Olympia, then went down to Vancouver.

On Tuesday morning, they stopped at the Yakima Valley Farm Workers Clinic in Toppenish to learn how the organization helps thousands of people in the Yakima Valley with their medical needs.

One of those new professors is Jane Lee, who explained that the tour is important because it will shape what they take into the classroom for their students who come from all walks of life.

"Thinking beyond the cities in which we live and thinking about where we come from; also our communities next door and how they might be diverse and different but also how we're similar in a lot of ways will be really important for me," Lee said.

After a crash course on the Farm Workers Clinic and some Q&A, professors then took a brief tour of the clinic.

Finally, it was back on the bus to continue their trip over to Richland and then up to Spokane. The UW faculty tour wraps up on Friday in Everett before they get back to campus in Seattle.