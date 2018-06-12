How Rebuilding the Mid-Columbia works

TRI-CITIES, WA - Last week, NBC Right Now aired and published a story of a local woman who was disappointed with the home renovation project she received from a local non-profit.

At the time of our broadcast, we hadn't heard from that non-profit, Rebuilding Mid-Columbia. But now, we have their side of the story.

The organization reached out to us to set the record straight. Starting back in September of 2016, the non-profit has focused on helping low-income homeowners and people with disabilities get the home repair and accessibility modifications they need - at no cost to them.

For this particular project - they, along with the woman we spoke to, contractually agreed to only paint her home. Everything that she needed done was more than RMC could do.

"We at Rebuilding Mid-Columbia try to help as many families as we possibly can," said Executive Director Crystal Carter. "The way that we do that is by limiting the scope of work to what we can accomplish for under $2,500 dollars per family. We do not make promises at Rebuilding Mid-Columbia; we sign contracts and we have a written contract on this particular project."

Rebuilding Mid-Columbia also told us they finished the agreed-upon work at the house in June of that year. Their work, while limited on funds, does its very best to provide help to all members of our community, no matter how big or small.

If you want more information on how Rebuilding Mid-Columbia works, visit this site: https://www.rebuildingmc.org/