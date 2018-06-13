DEA leading drug investigation in Kennewick

Kennewick, WA- The Drug Enforcement Administration is leading a federal drug investigation at a home in Kennewick.

Agents were on scene early Wednesday morning at a home on East 25th Avenue.

The road was briefly blocked off, but has since reopened.

We're told the investigation is tied to the increase of fentanyl-laced drugs in the Tri-Cities area and throughout eastern Washington.

The drugs are about 30 to 50 times more potent then heroin and can cause overdoses the first time someone takes it.