Spokane Valley mother arrested, charged with 2nd degree murder of her 6-month-old baby

SPOKANE VALLEY, WA - A 27-year-old mother has been arrested and charged with 2nd Degree Murder for the death of her 6-month-old baby, according to the Spokane County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies responded to the emergency room at Valley Hospital on Monday for a report of an infant who was brought in with severe head injuries. They baby girl was brought in by her parents, Skye Metcalf and 24-year-old Anthony Stedeford. A short time later, the child was pronounced dead.

"The initial information provided to the responding Deputy was Metcalf tripped with the baby in her arms," a release from the Spokane Valley Police Department said on Wednesday. "As she fell, the baby flew from her arms, hit a baby walker and fell to the floor. Metcalf stated Stedeford was not home at the time of the accident."

Hospital staff told deputies they observed injuries that did not appear consistent with Metcalf's story.

Major Crimes Detectives responded to the hospital to continue the investigation.

Stedeford was found to be in violation of a Domestic Violence No Contact Order and was arrested that afternoon.

"During an autopsy on Tuesday, the Medical Examiner’s Office observed the infant suffered multiple impacts to her face and scalp which were not consistent with accidental injuries," the Sheriff's Office said. "The cause of death was determined to be “complex skull fractures from blunt impacts to the head”, ruling the manner of death as homicide."

Detectives arrested Metcalf and brought her in for an interview. Metcalf continued to tell the same story, but eventually said she was frustrated with Stedeford due to a recent argument and admitted she "intentionally and forcefully" pushed the infant face first into her bassinet cause the injuries to the baby's face. She also admitted to punching the infant twice, with a closed fist in the back of her head, according to the Sheriff's Office. A short time later, the baby stopped crying, became lethargic and then unresponsive.

Metcalf said Stedeford was not around during the assault and she called him later and said she accidentally dropped the child.

Stedeford was also re-interviewed at the Public Safety Building and eventually released without charges.

Metcalf was booked into the Spokane County Jail for Murder 2nd Degree (DV) with Aggravating Circumstances with a bond currently set at $1 million.