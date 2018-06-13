Middle school student reports being abducted in Yakima; police investigating

YAKIMA, WA - A female student reports being abducted while walking to school Wednesday morning. She attends Lewis and Clark Middle School on West Pierce Street. The student later turned up safe and got checked out at a hospital.

Yakima Police are investigating. At this point they believe a man abducted the child. No other details have been released.

Yakima School District notified parents of the abduction via phone calls.

This story will continue to be updated with the latest information as we receive it.