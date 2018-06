Important ROUND TABLE on LONG TERM CARE in Retirement

Event Location: 8511 W. Clearwater Avenue, Suite B, Kennewick

Event Date: 06/28/2018

Time of the Event: 6 PM

Learn How to have benefits for long term care - without having to buy insurance - This class can save thousand of dollars - MOST SOUGHT after search for retirees and soon to retire individuals. Seating is limited and filling up fast! Call today to RSVP 509-783-2040