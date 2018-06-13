Anti-crime detectives assist in arrests of 8 illicit drug dealers

ELLENSBURG, WA - As part of the 3/10ths initiative, the Ellensburg Police Department sought funding to provide two Anti-Crime detectives. Their primary mandate is to work drug crimes and “series” crimes related to illegal drug use activity, such as vehicle prowl or property crimes.

Over the last three months, in an ongoing effort to combat the sales and delivery of illegal drugs in our city, those anti-crime detectives and additional personnel have been conducting investigations into this type of activity. They have culminated those investigations, resulting in the arrest of 8 suspects who were involved in the sales and delivery of methamphetamine, cocaine, LSD, and Adderall. All suspects have been charged, and the cases are pending trial.

Illicit drug use continues to be a problem in Ellensburg, and victimizes the user populations. If you have concerns about someone, and would like to ask questions about drug use or services for affected persons, please contact the Ellensburg Police Dept. Detectives Division for referral information.