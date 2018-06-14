It's that time of year where drivers from all over the country roll into Tieton, WA for the annual Tieton Grand Prix. Drivers have worked all year, some waiting for their turn for years, to take to the streets of Tieton in their handmade cyclekarts. Drivers start arriving Friday afternoon for weigh-ins, glamour shots, last minute tune ups, and practice runs in anticipation for the Saturday races. From 10am to 2pm will

be various heats racing throughout downtown Tieton and neighboring streets. Visitors are encouraged to bring a chair, take a seat, and enjoy the races from Tieton City Park. Free and fun for the whole family! Take dad to the races for Father's Day weekend!