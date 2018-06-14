Toppenish woman sentenced to 29 years for point-blank murder in Wapato

SPOKANE, WA - 37-year-old Jennifer Joyce Douglas of Toppenish was sentenced for second degree murder and discharging a firearm during a crime of violence. United States District Judge Salvador Mendoza, Jr. sentenced Douglas to 235 months in prison for second degree murder and a consecutive 120 months in prison for discharging a firearm during a crime of violence, to be followed by 5 years of court supervision following release from prison. Douglas was also ordered to pay the surviving victim and deceased victim's family $282,007 in restitution.

According to court documents, Yakama Nation police officers and Yakima County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to a home in Wapato after receiving a 9-1-1 call. In one bedroom, officers saw an unconscious victim with multiple gunshot wounds on the floor. The person was still alive and taken to the hospital. In another bedroom, officers found a dead victim shot in the face, and appeared to be an execution-style killing as the medical examiner determined the firearm had been discharged very close to the victim.

A short time later, a police officer pulled over a vehicle registered to one of the victims for a traffic stop - the vehicle being driven by Douglas. Douglas told the officer she borrowed the vehicle the previous day, and appeared to be under the influence of drugs. Douglas was arrested and booked into the Yakima County Jail.

The next day, when interviewed by FBI agents, Douglas admitted shooting both victims, stating it was a blur and "I don't know why I did it." The motive for the shootings is still unclear.

United States Attorney Harrington said, "This case is an example of the superb work that can be accomplished when federal, state, tribal and local law enforcement work together. The United States Attorney's Officer for the Eastern District of Washington, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, and the Yakama National Tribal Police Department, Yakima County Sheriff's Office, and Wapato Police Department are committed to investigating and prosecuting violent crimes occuring in the exterior boundaries of the Yakama Nation."

This was was prosecuted by Meghan McCalla and Thomas Hanlon, Assistant United States Attorneys for the Eastern District of Washington.