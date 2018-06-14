Summertime High Tea Fundraiser

Event Location: 608 The Parkway Richland, WA 99352

Event Date: 23 June 2018

Time of the Event: 12:00PM-4:00PM

For the first time in over 20 years, The Richland Players is hosting a fundraising gala event at the theater! Join us in wearing your most extravagant high tea attire. Enjoy 2 hours of tea time with a light lunch composed of all the traditional tea time favorites along with some new artisan twists. Listen to live music played by local musicians. Mingle, have fun, and soak in the beautiful day! After the tea enjoy an afternoon of entertainment on the stage by skilled actors from our community. All proceeds from this event go to continuing the longevity of the longest running community theatre in Washington. Light lunch with desserts by tsp bakeshop. Vegan, Gluten, Dairy, and Sugar free options available. 21 and over event. Alcoholic Beverages available for purchase. Hats are encouraged! ?? Benefiting structural improvements for RP. Wheelchair accessible. Cash, check, or card accepted. Feel free to contact the box office if you need more details. 509.943.1991