This year's summer camps in the Yakima Valley

YAKIMA, WA - As summer is beginning, so are several summer camps throughout the Yakima Valley.

SOZO Sports of Central Washington has created a unique summer camp that is not like most summer programs. This 10-week summer camp has created different weekly themes for kids that will be incorporated into daily activities.

Themes range from service, where campers will be creating care packages for soldiers deployed overseas and talking with active duty members and veterans on what it means to "serve".

STEM will also be integrated into each week's activities. Each camper will receive a soccer ball and can compete for weekly prizes.

The camp costs offer ($130/week for full day and $100/week for half day), and unlike most camps in the area, scholarships are available to help pay for it. Adopt-An-Athlete scholarship will help families with financial assistance.

For more information or to register make sure to head on over to https://tinyurl.com/SOZOSummer or email info@sozosports.net.