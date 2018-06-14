Tribal member man sentenced to 7 years for brutal assault of womanPosted: Updated:
Suspect arrested for body found in barn
Free bikes for perfect attendance
Crews Actively Working to Keep Fire from Speading in Selah
Family of mother killed remember her
The Love Project concert
Suspect arrested for body buried in barn case
45-year-old Randy Shea Gardener was arrested on Thursday, June 14 for the death of an unidentified dead person buried in a barn.More >>
Level III sex offender residence notification: Juan Carlos Sandoval
Juan Carlos Sandoval is 32 years old, Hispanic, with black hair and brown eyes. His new residence is in the 400 block of Yakima Valley Highway, Sunnyside, WA 98944.More >>
Tribal member man sentenced to 7 years for brutal assault of woman
54-year-old Walter Richard Harrington, a member of the Round Valley Indian Tribes recently residing in Tieton, was sentenced after pleading guilty on November 2, 2017 to assault by strangling on Indian Reservation.More >>
Toppenish woman sentenced to 29 years for point-blank murder in Wapato
37-year-old Jennifer Joyce Douglas of Toppenish was sentenced for second degree murder and discharging a firearm during a crime of violence.More >>
Anti-crime detectives assist in arrests of 8 illicit drug dealers
As part of the 3/10ths initiative, the Ellensburg Police Department sought funding to provide two Anti-Crime detectives.More >>
Middle school student reports being abducted in Yakima; police investigating
A female student reports being abducted while walking to school Wednesday morning.More >>
The Yakima Police Department is hiring new officers
If you've ever thought about becoming a police officer, the Yakima Police Department is hiring.More >>
New UW faculty tour the state
While most college students across the state are just starting their summer vacations, new professors at the University of Washington are on an academic road trip.More >>
19 elementary students awarded brand new bikes for perfect attendance
An elementary school in Yakima decided to surprise several students with the ultimate summer gift: brand new bikes.More >>
Firefighters contain barn fire
The fire started at about 4:30 a.m. on Naches Heights Road near Roberts Road.More >>
