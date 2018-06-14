Tribal member man sentenced to 7 years for brutal assault of woman

SPOKANE, WA - 54-year-old Walter Richard Harrington, a member of the Round Valley Indian Tribes recently residing in Tieton, was sentenced after pleading guilty on November 2, 2017 to assault by strangling on Indian Reservation. United States District Judge Stanley A. Bastian sentenced Harrington to 87 months in prison to be followed by 3 years of court supervision after release from federal prison.

According to court documents, in March 2017 Harrington brutally beat, strangled, and kicked an adult female just outside of the Yakama Nation Indian Reservation's boundaries. The victim suffered multiple injuries, including two broken ribs. Harrington was serving a term of probation at the time of the assault, and has a long criminal record including convictions for rape, assault, theft, and six separate convictions for driving under the influence.

United States Attorney Harrington said, "This case is yet another example of the strong working partnerships developed among Tribal, County, and Federal law enforcement agencies. Prosecuting domestic violence is a priority for the United States Attorney's Office."

This case was prosecuted by Tom Hanlon, an Assistant United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Washington.