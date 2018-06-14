USDA launches interactive map of opioid epidemic resources

USDA launches interactive map of opioid epidemic resourcesPosted: Updated:
What's next for the public safety sales tax
$13 million: that's how much money the public safety sales tax has in the bank to help local programs and organizations. But, there's $36 million worth of requests.More >>
Throwback Thursday: Old Richfield Service Station
For this week's Throwback Thursday, we're heading back to 1943.More >>
After Walla Walla rape conviction, more potential victims are encouraged to speak up
A case involving a well-known young man convicted by a jury of rape has the small town of Walla Walla a bit shaken up.More >>
Investigation into former fire captain began with Craigslist ad
A former Benton County Fire Captain is spending three years in prison and once released will have ten years of probation and will have to register as a sex offender.More >>
Soap Lake fire 100 percent contained, firefighters say
All evacuations for the Soap Lake Fire have been lifted.More >>
BCFD#1 asks voters to consider levy to improve EMS response times
Benton County Fire District #1 is asking voters to consider a levy for emergency medical service (EMS) this fall to improve patient care and ambulance response times.More >>
National Anthem auditions for Benton Franklin Fair & Rodeo
Know anyone who can belt out the National Anthem? The Benton Franklin Fair is now accepting video submissions from potential National Anthem singers for this year's event.More >>
DOE begins removal of radioactive sludge stored near Columbia River at Hanford
The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) and its contractor CH2M HILL Plateau Remediation Company (CHPRC) have begun removing highly radioactive sludge from temporary storage near the Columbia River to a more secure long-term storage location near the center of the Hanford site.More >>
DEA leading drug investigation in Kennewick
Agents were on scene early Wednesday morning at a home on East 25th Avenue.More >>
How Rebuilding the Mid-Columbia works
Last week, NBC Right Now aired and published a story of a local woman who was disappointed with the home renovation project she received from a local non-profit.More >>
