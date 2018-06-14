Target apologizes after backlash on ‘baby daddy' Father's Day card

ROCKWALL, TX - Target officials have apologized for offering greeting cards with the phrase “baby daddy” ahead of Father’s Day and are working to pull them from store shelves.

The cards show an African-American man and woman kissing under the words “Baby Daddy.”

Inside, the card reads, “You're a wonderful husband and father and I'm so grateful to have you as my partner, my friend, and my baby daddy! Happy Father's Day.”

The American Greetings card is not exclusive to Target, according to The Kansas City Star.

It first drew national attention when Takeisha Saunders posted a photo of the card on her Facebook page.

“You CANNOT be serious Target!!!! Really!!!?!!!!? This was the only Father’s Day card that featured a black couple!!!!!!” she wrote.

Sanders told Fox News she found the card at a Target location in Rockwall, Texas.

The card generated more backlash on Twitter and created a discussion about using the phrase - “baby daddy" instead of father, despite the words "father" and husband" being used on the inside of the same card.

So this is what @Target thinks about black families, that we have baby daddy’s and not father, SMH, this is why we have to start pulling our resources because we have to separate, come in to UNITY , and help ourselves and own our own stores pic.twitter.com/oUi852Uy1b — Taliah (@taliahpasha) June 12, 2018

Target is pulling the card from about 900 stores, a spokesman told the Kansas City Star.

“We were made aware of some concerns about this card last week and are working with our vendor to remove it from Target stores,” a representative told Fox News. “We appreciate the feedback and apologize. It’s never our intent to offend any of our guests with the products we sell.”