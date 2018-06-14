Throwback Thursday: Old Richfield Service Station

RICHLAND, WA - For this week's Throwback Thursday, we're heading back to 1943.

Take a look at the attached photo. Vintage Tri-Cities and the City of Richland are trying to figure out where the old Richfield Service Station was located back then.

They say the building, along with many others were condemned and torn down when the government took over as part of The Manhattan Project.

Vintage Tri-Cities is asking people to help them figure out exactly where this building sat back then so they can archive it, and solve the mystery.

So if you have the answer, head to the Vintage Tri-Cities Facebook pages or the City of Richland Facebook page to let them know.