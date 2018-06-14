Group of Spokane friends talk "Tag" the movie

SPOKANE, WA - Mike Konesky and Joe Tombarie are back in Spokane after their red carpet debut in Hollywood.

"It was a special night. So we really tried to share it with our family and friends, but it was so unreal to step onto the carpet and just see this whole story kind of culminating in one great night in Hollywood," said Mike Konesky.

Mike and Joe are just two of 10 best friends who have been playing the same game of tag for over 30 years. It started when they were students at Gonzaga Prep in Spokane.

No one else is more excited to share their story with the world other than the 10 men the story is based on. "It's fantastic. We're excited about it. We're excited for the whole thing to happen. We just hope it hits like a firestorm,” said Joe Tombarie.

The crew even had the chance to mingle with A-listers at Jeremy Renner's house for dinner just to get to know the group behind this now-infamous game of tag. It was the first time in five years that all 10 friends were able to get together. But the one unique takeaway from their experience is the cast for the movie tag understood the message behind their ongoing game of tag.

"Everybody on the cast started talking about their friends and what they do and just to see us and connect with us was really really really cool," added Konesky.