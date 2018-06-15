Mechanical issues causes RV to catch fire

KENNEWICK, WA - A RV is destroyed after it caught fire due to mechanical issues.

Battalion Chief Tod Kreutz tells us the call first came in as a fully engulfed structure fire around 9:42 p.m. Thursday night. But when crews got there, they say an RV was fully engulfed in the area of 445 N. Volland.

We're told a man was driving the RV when it started having issues, so he pulled into the Wendover Apartments parking lot. He tried to repair it and when he turned it back on, it caught fire and spread rapidly.

Luckily, crews were able to get it out quickly and no one was hurt. A nearby car did have some minor damage. Volland was closed for a short time but has since re-opened.