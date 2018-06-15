Puerto Rican Dust Devils player reflects on state of his home te - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

Puerto Rican Dust Devils player reflects on state of his home territory

Posted by Elaine Rojas-Castillo, Reporter
PASCO, WA - As the Dust Devils season gets underway, one player's thoughts are on his hometown in Puerto Rico after the devastating blow from Hurricane Maria last year.

With almost 4,000 miles separating him and his family, outfielder Aldemar Burgos walks a fine line from being there for his family and playing the game that he loves.

The island of Puerto Rico has been hit hard over the last year by Hurricane Maria, and some people there are still without power nine months later. Burgos was in his hometown of Guaynabo when the storm hit. He says he woke up to his apartment shaking, the wind howling, with broken tree limbs and downed power lines everywhere.

Once the storm calmed, Burgos says the aftermath was something straight out of an apocalyptic movie.

"The next couple of days, it was like seeing walking dead," Burgos described. "People fighting for food, doing some lines for ice and food and water - the important stuff to survive."

Currently, the U.S. territory is about $72 billion in debt. After the government's comments on continuing recovery struggles on the island, a recent Harvard study reports the death toll from Hurricane Maria could be upwards of 4,600 people.

Burgos says he hopes people continue to have faith in Puerto Rico and help them return to being known as the Isle of Enchantment.

