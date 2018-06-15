Two arrested for illicit drug distribution in College Place

COLLEGE PLACE, WA - Two people in College Place were arrested on Thursday after a search warrant was served at a house being investigated for the distribution of illegal drugs.

On Thursday, June 14, Walla Walla Police Narcotics detectives served a search warrant in the 00 block of SE 3rd Street in College Place. The search was developed from an ongoing investigation into the use and sale of illicit fentanyl and other drugs from this home.

Detectives contacted 25-year-old Angel Scott Hernandez Maldonado and 24-year-old Ramona Karina Castillo as they were leaving the residence. Both were later arrested for numerous charges.

During the search that followed, detectives found fentanyl, cocaine, methamphetamine, suspected ecstasy and other prescription narcotics. Two firearms were seized along with narcotics distribution evidence.

No further information about this case is being released at this time.