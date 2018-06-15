Two arrested for illicit drug distribution in College Place - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

Two arrested for illicit drug distribution in College Place

COLLEGE PLACE, WA - Two people in College Place were arrested on Thursday after a search warrant was served at a house being investigated for the distribution of illegal drugs.

On Thursday, June 14, Walla Walla Police Narcotics detectives served a search warrant in the 00 block of SE 3rd Street in College Place. The search was developed from an ongoing investigation into the use and sale of illicit fentanyl and other drugs from this home. 

Detectives contacted 25-year-old Angel Scott Hernandez Maldonado and 24-year-old Ramona Karina Castillo as they were leaving the residence. Both were later arrested for numerous charges.

During the search that followed, detectives found fentanyl, cocaine, methamphetamine, suspected ecstasy and other prescription narcotics. Two firearms were seized along with narcotics distribution evidence.

No further information about this case is being released at this time.

    At this point, officers do not know there conditions. Police do have a 34-year-old man in custody. We are expecting an update Monday afternoon on this case.
    TOPPENISH, Wash.- A railroad official says one of its trains struck and killed a 17-year-old boy.    BNSF Railway spokesman Gus Melonas says the collision occurred at about 8 a.m. Saturday in Toppenish in south-central Washington.    Melonas says the eastbound train with empty grain cars was traveling 47 mph when the crew saw the boy between the rails on the tracks.    He says the crew applied the emergency braking system but failed to stop in time.
    Therapy through horses- that's what one organization called Strides is working to do for those with disabilities and veterans. One rider has been apart of the organization for 12 years now and has come a long way since joining the program. Braxton first started riding horses when he was little. His mom, Shandiin Schwensimam, says initially he wouldn't even go near a horse, let alone get on one. 12 years later Braxton is now freely riding by himself.
    There are so many organizations across the Tri-Cities that go above and beyond to give back to our community; one of them being Rebuilding Mid-Columbia.

