YAKIMA, WA - The 8th annual Sort 4 The Cause Two-Man Ranch Sorting Event kicks off today. The weekend will be filled not only with fun competition, but with an auction, and lots of fun for the entire family! All the money raised from the event will go towards Children's Wishes and Dreams, Wellness House, and Heart Links Hospice and Palliative Care. Teams of two riders will compete to see who can sort cattle the fastest and in the correct order.

Last year the event raised over $72,000, breaking the previous year's record!

S4C begins at 12 p.m. June 15 and 8 a.m. June 16 and 17. For more information check out their website http://www.sort4thecause.com/index.html