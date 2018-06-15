PSD teachers receive grants from Washington FFA Foundation - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

PSD teachers receive grants from Washington FFA Foundation

Posted:
Posted by Kendra Wisner, Digital Producer
PASCO, WA - Two Pasco School District agricultural science teachers have been selected to receive thousands of dollars in grant money from the state legislature to help advance agricultural science education. Renee Johnson at Chiawana High School will receive $26,500 to acquire equipment and technology to enhance her ag science classes, while Carol Travis at New Horizons High School will receive $20,000.

Both teachers are certified to teach courses in the Curriculum for Agriculture Science Education (CASE) program. CASE is an interdiciplinary curriculum with a strong focus on science, technology, engineering and mathematics. Earlier this year, the Washington State Legislature prioritized $1.75 million for local school districts to acquire CASE curriculum equipment and technology as an ongoing effort to advance agriculture education course offerings. The grants will be awarded through the Washington FFA Foundation.

Carol Travis teaches Introduction to Agriculture, Foods and Natural Resources and Principles of Agricultural Science-Plant courses at New Horizons High School, while Renee Johnson teaches Plant Science, Animal Science, Animal and Plant Biotechnology, and Introduction to Agriculture, Food and Natural Resources classes at Chiawana High School. Johnson plans to use the grant funds to purchase new equipment and technology like electrophoresis equipment, Vernier Lab Quests and an autoclave, to enhance the CASE courses at Chiawana.

