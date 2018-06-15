Yakima PD detectives issue second degree murder warrant for 20-y - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

Yakima PD detectives issue second degree murder warrant for 20-year-old man

YAKIMA, WA - Yakima Police Detectives have issued a second degree murder warrant for 20-year-old Dallas Martin of Bonney Lake, Washington.

Martin is accused of shooting to death 26-year-old Noel Moctezuma in his apartment on South 56th Avenue on February 21 of 2017. Martin is currently on trial for second degree murder in Thurston County, Washington and is in custody, so it is unclear when he will be brought to Yakima to face charges.

