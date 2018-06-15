Man fatally shoots girlfriend over $36 in front of her daughter

JENNINGS, MO (AP) - Authorities allege a Missouri man killed his girlfriend in front of her daughter after she refused to lend him $36.



The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that 42-year-old Brian Clay was charged Thursday in the shooting death of his girlfriend, 32-year-old Loreal Goode.



Police allege that Clay shot Goode in the head on Wednesday while they were in a car parked in a Family Dollar parking lot in Jennings. Goode's 14-year-old daughter was also in the vehicle.



Authorities say the shooting occurred after Goode refused Clay's request for a ride to a pawnshop and $36 so he could get his television back.



The couple had been dating for about six years.



Clay is facing several charges, including first-degree murder and unlawful possession of a firearm. He was denied bail.

