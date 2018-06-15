Man fatally shoots girlfriend over $36 in front of her daughter - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

Man fatally shoots girlfriend over $36 in front of her daughter

Posted by Kendra Wisner, Digital Producer
JENNINGS, MO (AP) - Authorities allege a Missouri man killed his girlfriend in front of her daughter after she refused to lend him $36.
  
The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that 42-year-old Brian Clay was charged Thursday in the shooting death of his girlfriend, 32-year-old Loreal Goode.
  
Police allege that Clay shot Goode in the head on Wednesday while they were in a car parked in a Family Dollar parking lot in Jennings. Goode's 14-year-old daughter was also in the vehicle.
  
Authorities say the shooting occurred after Goode refused Clay's request for a ride to a pawnshop and $36 so he could get his television back.
  
The couple had been dating for about six years.
  
Clay is facing several charges, including first-degree murder and unlawful possession of a firearm. He was denied bail.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

