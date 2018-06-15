Man fatally shoots girlfriend over $36 in front of her daughter

Man fatally shoots girlfriend over $36 in front of her daughterPosted: Updated:
Teen hit and killed by train in Toppenish
Strides Therapeutic Riding Center participant shares testimony story
Rebuilding Mid-Columbia improves 5 families' lives in one day
There are so many organizations across the Tri-Cities that go above and beyond to give back to our community; one of them being Rebuilding Mid-Columbia.
Longtime shelter cat with diabetes still waits for his "furever" home
Every shelter pet deserves a forever home, no matter how long they've been there.
PSD teachers receive grants from Washington FFA Foundation
Two Pasco School District agricultural science teachers have been selected to receive thousands of dollars in grant money from the state legislature to help advance agricultural science education.
Puerto Rican Dust Devils player reflects on state of his home territory
As the Dust Devils season gets underway, one player's thoughts are on his hometown in Puerto Rico after the devastating blow from Hurricane Maria last year.
Two arrested for illicit drug distribution in College Place
On Thursday, June 14, Walla Walla Police Narcotics detectives served a search warrant in the 00 block of SE 3rd Street in College Place.
Mechanical issues causes RV to catch fire
KENNEWICK, WA - A RV is destroyed after it caught fire due to mechanical issues.
What's next for the public safety sales tax
$13 million: that's how much money the public safety sales tax has in the bank to help local programs and organizations. But, there's $36 million worth of requests.
Throwback Thursday: Old Richfield Service Station
For this week's Throwback Thursday, we're heading back to 1943.
